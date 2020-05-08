Susan G. Komen San Diego celebrates 25th anniversary with “More Than Pink” virtual dinner

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Susan G. Komen San Diego provides free mammograms, biopsies, ultrasounds, MRIs, care coordination, education and financial assistance for breast cancer patients’ most critical needs during treatment. Locally, 75% of every dollar raised in San Diego stays in San Diego County to fun breast health services for uninsured and underinsured women and their families, while the other 25% funds international breast cancer research.

To celebrate their 25th anniversary, and to protect the breast cancer community, the “More Than Pink” virtual dinner will bring the annual fundraiser online and into people’s homes. Participants will experience a virtual reception from the comforts of their own homes. The dinner will also feature a dazzling online auction, captivating entertainment, inspiring giveaways, and more surprises. Don’t forget your pop of pink!

Interim President & CEO of Susan G. Komen San Diego, Meredith Hall-Chand, discussed this year’s dinner on Good Morning San Diego.