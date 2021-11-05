Susan G. Komen San Diego to host revamped More Than Pink Walk for Breast Cancer

BALBOA PARK (KUSI) – Susan G. Komen’s new and improved annual More than Pink Walk in San Diego will be held in-person on Sunday, November 7th at Balboa Park, with exciting interactive activities after the walk for all guests and participants.

The signature fundraising event will begin with an opening ceremony at 7:30 am, followed by the walk at 8 am. Afterwards, participants are invited to take part in fun and exciting activities, from music to health screenings, food trucks and more for the entire community to enjoy.

The event this year will be more interactive. It brings not only a new name, the More than Pink Walk – but a new format as well. Susan G. Komen will focus on bringing together an empowered community for a fresh experience in a new location in Balboa Park.

The Walk will raise the financial resources needed to fund life-saving research investments, raise public awareness, and support folks fighting breast cancer. By uniting under one cause, Komen has been able to make an immense impact. They have raised more than $2 billion to date, with 80 cents or more of every dollar going directly to research, screening services, local healthcare, financial assistance, and support services. Currently, $988 million has been invested in research, more than any other non-profit.

Breast Cancer survivor Kirsten Greer, joined KUSI’s Lauren Phinney on Good Morning San Diego to share her story and preview the upcoming event.