Susan G. Komen San Diego Virtual Race for the Cure

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Susan G. Komen San Diego Race for the Cure will be virtual for the first time ever on Sunday, November 1st with opening ceremonies will be held via Komen San Diego social media channels at 8:30 a.m.

Susan G. Komen San Diego is encouraging San Diegans to “race where they are,” completing their 1 mile or 5K walk wherever is safest and most convenient

Susan G. Komen San Diego will be setting a collective step goal for the Race for the Cure that can be met all at once, or little by little whenever you can

People can download the mobile app: SGK Fundraise App in the App Store for iPhone or Android. Use it to track your steps, post photos directly to social media, earn badges, download social media filters and more

Registration is free at http://komensandiego.org/walk/.