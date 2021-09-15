Suspect, 18, jailed in Lincoln Park sex assaults

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – An 18-year-old man was behind bars Tuesday on suspicion of sexually assaulting female pedestrians in Lincoln Park on two occasions last month, authorities reported.

Kevin Ray Brooks of San Diego was arrested Monday and booked on suspicion of sexual battery and assault with intent to commit a sex crime, according to police.

The assaults occurred in the 4800 block of Logan Avenue about 5 a.m. Aug. 17 and in the 4900 block of the same street about 11:45 p.m. Aug. 31, Lt. Carmelin Rivera said.

Both victims had just parked their cars and were walking home when attacked, according to police, who said they were eventually able to fight off the assailant and get away.

Police did not disclose what led investigators to identify Brooks as the alleged perpetrator. He was being held in San Diego Central Jail on $50,000 bail pending arraignment, scheduled for Wednesday afternoon.