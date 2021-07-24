Suspect, 22, killed by San Diego Police Officers

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A shooting suspect was fatally wounded by police in the Talmadge community of San Diego and his three alleged accomplices were in police custody, authorities said Saturday.

Officers initially responded at 8:51 p.m. Friday to the 5900 block of University Avenue on reports of a shooting, said Officer John Buttle of the San Diego Police Department.

A caller told police that a man had been shot and was seen running away, according to SDPD Lt. Adam Sharki, who said officers arriving at the scene located a 29-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds. That man was taken to an area hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.

A police helicopter was able to locate a vehicle matching the description given by witnesses, and officers stopped the vehicle near 54th Street and El Cajon Boulevard, Sharki said. One suspect ran from the car, and officers and the helicopter crew allegedly saw him with a gun in his hand.

Police said he disregarded several commands to stop and drop the weapon, and was eventually confronted behind a fast-food restaurant, where two officers discharged their weapons and the man was struck at least once.

He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Police said the firearm the man was carrying was recovered, and two additional firearms were found in the suspects’ vehicle.

The other three suspects were taken into custody.

Sharki said investigators were in the process of collecting evidence from both shooting scenes, as well as interviewing the other suspects and witnesses.

“It also appears the suspects were involved in another shooting at 5:04 p.m.(Friday) near Belmont Park,” he said. “Investigators from Northern Division are investigating that incident.”

The man in the officer-involved shooting has been identified, but his name is not being released at this time. He was described as a 22-year-old Hispanic male.

The shooting will be investigated by the SDPD Homicide Unit, Internal Affairs and the San Diego County District Attorney’s Office, per policy.

Police urged anyone with information regarding the shooting involving its police officers to call the department’s Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.