Suspect accused of shooting CHP officer, Yuhao Du, awaits multiple charges in arraignment Tuesday

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – An arraignment is scheduled today for, Yuhao Du, the suspect accused of shooting a California Highway Patrol Officer during an altercation in Mission Valley.

Du is facing multiple charges including attempted murder of a peace officer, assault on a peace officer, and taking a firearm from a peace officer.

On Good Morning San Diego, KUSI’s Elizabeth Alvarez was downtown at the Central Courthouse with details about the case.

