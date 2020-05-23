Suspect arrested in connection to shooting of Coronado teen

CHULA VISTA (KUSI) – A 17-year-old boy was arrested today in connection with a robbery and shooting in Coronado that left another teenager seriously wounded two weeks ago.

Detectives and a SWAT team took the suspect into custody in Chula Vista on suspicion of attempted murder, robbery and assault with a deadly weapon, according to Coronado police.

The arrestee, whose name was withheld because he’s a juvenile, allegedly was one of two youths who met the 18-year-old victim in the 900 block of Orange Avenue on the evening of May 4 after communicating with him on the internet and arranging to buy jewelry from him.

While negotiating the proposed sale, the suspect and his cohort allegedly snatched the jewelry away from the Coronado High School student, then shot him while fleeing.

The victim was hospitalized with serious gunshot trauma, according to police. An update on his condition has not been released.