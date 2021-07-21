Suspect arrested in fatal Gaslamp District shooting

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A 25-year-old Northern California resident was in custody Tuesday in connection with the shooting death of a man in San Diego’s Gaslamp district, police reported.

Lord Gabriel of Pittsburg in Contra Costa County was arrested Monday afternoon in Tucson, Arizona, on suspicion of gunning down Jose Jonathan Garcia of San Diego early Monday morning, according to police.

Garcia, also 25, was shot at the end of a fistfight that erupted during an argument in the 500 block of Island Avenue shortly before 2 a.m., SDPD Lt. Michelle Velovich said.

Following the gunfire, the shooter fled in a car with several companions, Velovich said. Paramedics took Garcia to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

It was unclear what prompted the deadly dispute.

Gabriel was expected to be booked into county jail in San Diego on suspicion of murder following his extradition from Arizona.