Suspect arrested in robbery at Midway District gas station

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A man was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of robbery at a gas station in the Midway District, police said.

The suspect walked into the market at the Shell gas station in the 4200 block of West Point Loma Boulevard at 5:10 a.m. Tuesday, according to Sgt. Ariel Savage of the San Diego Police Department.

The suspect stole a pack of cigarettes, a baseball hat and a pair of sunglasses.

He was walking eastbound on West Point Loma Boulevard when police officers spotted him, had a witness identify him, then handcuffed him and took him into custody, as seen in a video from OnScene TV.