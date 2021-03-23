Suspect in Boulder shooting identified as 21-year-old Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa





BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Court documents show that the 21-year-old suspect in the Colorado supermarket shooting purchased an assault rifle less than a week before the attack that killed 10 people.

The documents also say supermarket employees told investigators that Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa shot an elderly man multiple times outside the store before going inside. Another person was found shot in a vehicle next to a car registered to the suspect’s brother.

The documents did not say where the gun was purchased. Authorities say Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa was from the Denver suburb of Arvada.

Investigators have not established a motive.

