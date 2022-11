Suspect in Colorado shooting revealed to be California Assemblyman’s grandson

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On the night of Nov. 19, a gunman opened fire at a queer club in Colorado Springs. The shots fired killed five individuals and injured 25 others.

The suspect was revealed to be grandson of California Assemblyman Randy Voepel (R).

Voepel was recently voted out of his position on Nov. 8 Midterms.