Suspect jailed in fatal shooting at Webster-Area liquor store

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A suspect was behind bars Thursday in connection with the deadly shooting of a 26-year-old man last weekend at a Webster-area liquor store.

Ryan Daniel Stewart, 33, was arrested Wednesday night on suspicion of gunning down Eric Carroll of San Diego at the business in the 5000 block of Federal Boulevard, according to police.

Patrol officers responding to reports of gunfire shortly after 1:30 a.m. Sunday found Carroll in front of the store, suffering from a bullet wound to the head, Lt. Steve Shebloski said.

Paramedics took Carroll to a hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries three days later.

Detectives determined that Carroll got into an argument with a man at the store and was walking toward an exit when the other man pulled a gun and shot him, then fled in a dark-colored sedan, Shebloski said.

The reason for the quarrel was unclear, and police have not disclosed how they identified Stewart as the alleged shooter.

Stewart was booked into San Diego Central Jail on suspicion of first- degree murder. He was being held without bail pending arraignment, scheduled for Friday afternoon.