Suspect killed in deputy-involved shooting in Downtown San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A 36-year-old man suspected of assault at a San Diego park was shot and killed by a sheriff’s deputy after he escaped a park ranger’s vehicle while being taken to San Diego Central Jail, police said Saturday.

The gunfire erupted in the 1100 block of Front Street, near B Street, at about 6 p.m Friday, according to the San Diego Police Department.

A ranger was driving the 36-year-old suspect to the jail when he allegedly jumped from the vehicle and ran off. The suspect was being transported to jail by one ranger with a second ranger accompanying them in a separate vehicle.

He had been arrested by California State Parks rangers on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon for allegedly attacking one of their employees. Two San Diego County Sheriff’s deputies who were arriving for work saw the suspect running and began chasing him, with one deputy firing his or her weapon and hitting the suspect, police said.

The suspect was taken to a hospital, where he died, police said. His name was not disclosed.

“Since the shooting occurred within the city of San Diego, the San Diego Police Homicide Unit will conduct the investigation,” according to a San Diego Police Department statement. “Investigators from the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department will monitor the investigation.”

No law enforcement personnel were injured.

Anyone with any information regarding the incident was asked to call the San Diego Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.