Suspect sought in Oak Parking shooting on May 23

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – Authorities are asking for public help Thursday in locating a gunman who robbed a person in the Oak Park neighborhood.

Darrick Anthony Coleman, 45, is wanted in connection with a shooting on May 23 around 10:10 a.m., when the victim went to Tradewinds Liquor, 3111 54th St., to photograph the business for a college photography project, according to Detective Sgt. McQuire of the San Diego Police Department.

As the victim took photos of the business, the suspect approached, pointed a handgun and demanded the camera, McQuire said.

“The victim entered their vehicle and quickly sped away from the scene,” the sergeant said. “The suspect fired one round at the victim as they sped away. The round struck the victim’s vehicle.”

Investigators identified Coleman as a suspect, Mcquire said. Coleman is wanted on suspicion of attempted homicide, attempted robbery and felon in possession of firearm.

Coleman is believed to be associated with a local street gang and should be considered armed and dangerous. He is 5-feet, 7-inches tall and 218 pounds, with black hair, brown eyes and wears prescription glasses. He was wearing a black sweater with the word “Westside” and rappers’ faces on it at the time of the shooting and bright-colored tennis shoes.

Coleman has convictions for vehicle theft, felony domestic violence and possessing a firearm as a felon.

Anyone with information about the shooting was asked to call SDPD Southeastern Division at 619-527-3500 or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 888-580- 8477.

Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $1,000 reward to anyone with information that leads to an arrest.