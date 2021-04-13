Suspects who shot at police taking cover at San Diego High School

SAN DIEGO HIGH SCHOOL (KUSI) – San Diego Police, National City Police, and SWAT are responding to an incident of an armed suspect held up near San Diego High School.

The incident began with a pursuit in Point Loma, by NCPD, and lead near Balboa Park, where at least one person started firing at officers from the vehicle, according to officials.

Police returned fire and continued chasing the vehicle until it drove into San Diego High School, where some number of people launched out of the vehicle and ran, officials said.

Currently, Park Boulevard is shut down between Russ Boulevard and Interstate 5.

San Diego Police Department believes one suspect to be Christopher Marquez, who is wanted for allegedly opening fire on a bounty hunter trying to take him into custody last month.

Marquez is believed to be armed with a rifle. Police are warning people to avoid the area around San Diego High school.

A man related to this incident, not Marquez, was taken into custody, according to SDPD.

No injuries have been reported.