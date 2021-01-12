Suzy Q’s Diner doing everything they can to stay open for business
ESCONDIDO (KUSI) – As Governor Gavin Newsom’s stay-at-home order stays in effect, local businesses continue to struggle amid to make ends meet.
KUSI’s Allie Wagner visited Suzy Iseminger at her restaurant, Suzy Q’s Diner, to hear firsthand how difficult life has become under the strict government regulations.
Iseminger is following the public health orders, and is open for takeout orders only.
Unfortunately, she is already behind on her rent, and is currently making just $100 per day, up to $400 on the weekends. This is not enough business to make ends meet, and Iseminger is asking the public to support her diner, and other businesses like hers.
Running Suzy Q’s Diner is her dream, and she makes all of the food herself.
Iseminger is devastated at the possibility that she may lose it because of the restrictions.