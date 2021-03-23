Suzy Q’s Diner is still struggling to survive

When we visited with Suzy Iseminger back in December she was struggling. Like many restaurants, Suzy could not survive by only offering take out and delivery. Diners thrive on being able to offer an experience.

After appearing on KUSI, she received an influx of business but things have continued to be tough. Now that restaurants have opened indoor dining in the red tier Suzy Q’s is doing better, but the damage may have already been done. Suzy has fallen behind because of the multiple shut downs and isn’t sure she will be able to recover. On some weekdays she is only making $300 dollars in sales.

Suzy has started a Go Fund Me and continues to fight. For her, this restaurant is her passion and a dream come true. Now she just hopes to save that dream.

Hanging at Suzy Q’s Diner in Escondido this morning. Suzy is still struggling due to the shut down amid the pandemic. If you are in the area, stop by and support @KUSINews @KUSI_GMSD pic.twitter.com/ByaOSLM6ga — Allie Wagner (@alliewagnertv) March 23, 2021