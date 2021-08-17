Sen. Brian Jones on potential SVP placements in Ranchita and Borrego Springs





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Public comment is now being accepted on the placement of another sexually violent predator, this time in the small town of Ranchita.

Senator Brian Jones, representing the 38th California Senate District, joined KUSI’s Hunter Sowards on Good Evening San Diego to discuss the possible SVP placement.

San Diego Superior Court has ordered the conditional release of Michael Martinez. Between 1979 and 2004, Martinez was convicted in four separate cases including child molestation, annoying a child, and lude or lascivious acts upon a child under 14.

Through its contractors, the California Department of State Hospitals have recommended Martinez live in a mobile home that currently sits vacant at 28308 Via Oak Grove Lane.

Longtime Ranchita resident Clifford Denim says he’s concerned because GPS and other map apps often erroneously identify his home as the proposed property, in addition to the families with children who live near the home.

“It’s always been a nice, little valley. There is no reason why we can’t keep it that way. We don’t need a whole lot of this kind of type of people here ruining the environment. We came out here to get away from that type of garbage,” said Denim.

Community members plan to meet and rally on Thursday at noon next to the town’s yeti statue, off of Montezuma Valley Road, to fight the placement of the sexually violent predator.

In the meantime, public comments can be made via emails to sdsafe@sdsheriff.org.

The placement hearing for Michael Martinez is set for Sept. 20.

Sen. Jones emphasized that SVPS don’t belong in any neighborhoods and should be in a place where they can be supervised 24/7.