Sweat Equity Gym in Coronado moves equipment outdoors to stay open

CORONADO (KUSI) – Resulting from Governor Gavin Newsom’s recent order, all indoor activities for many businesses have been forced to stop operations. Newsom said 30 counties across California must close indoor operations for gyms, salons, churches, malls, and non-essential offices.

Businesses across California have been changing their normal operations in order to stay open and keep their staff employed.

KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon visited Sweat Equity Gym in Coronado where they have moved their workout equipment outdoors to the parking lot. McKinnon spoke with Coronado Mayor Richard Bailey who was excited to see the business getting creative to stay open.

Bailey is actively trying to help business come up with ways to stay open and abide by the health orders. Bailey explained he wants to “try and find that policy that is a bit more nuanced and treats everyone with respect.”

