Sweet and mellow dog, Barton, looks for his retirement home

KEARNY MESA (KUSI) – Hugh Johnson of Labrador Rescuers joined KUSI’s Good Morning San Diego to help Barton find his forever home.

Barton is an 8-year-old chocolate Labrador retriever, 67 pounds, with a $500 adoption fee, and looking for a home to retire in.

To adopt Barton or other loving labs, visit www.labrescuers.org/