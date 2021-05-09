Sweet puppy boy Roy is ready for adoption

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Roy is 3-month-old Shepherd blend that is sure to be your family’s sweetest boy.

His unique trait are his ears: a left ear that curls up and a right ear that droops down, noted Jessica Gercke from Helen Woodward Adopt A Pet, who brought Roy to KUSI Studios.

Right now, he’s nine pounds but estimated to grow to 30-40 pounds.

As a shepherd blend, he has plenty of energy and needs somewhere to spend it.

Shepherds are known for their smarts and are excellent at learning tricks.

Roy is already male-neutered and has up-to-date vaccinations and microchip identifications.

His adoption fee is $525, which allows for 25% for your first stay at Club Pet Boarding.

Helen Woodward Animal Center is located at 6523 Helen Woodward Way in Rancho Santa Fe.

Kennels are open Wednesday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. by appointment only.

For more information call 858-756-4117, option #1 or visit www.animalcenter.org

The Helen Woodward Animal Center is currently holding Spring Tails Family Fun Days.

The festive event features hands-on animal encounters with springtime species such as goats, rabbits, and sheep.

Puzzles, treats, and crafts are also available for kids to make themselves and take home.

Spring Tails Family Fun Days includes: