Sweet Things Frozen Yogurt finally allowed to reopen amid coronavirus pandemic

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A family owned frozen yogurt shop is finally allowed to reopen amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Sweet Things Frozen Yogurt is attached to the Hilton Bayfront Hotel on the San Diego Bay near Petco Park.

The shop was forced to remain closed due to the hotel having to close.

KUSI spoke to the owners, the Scornavacco family, to learn more about the changes they’ve made and how excited they are to finally reopen for business.

Sweet Things has been closed for four months.