Sweet Things Frozen Yogurt may be forced to close without financial help
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A family owned frozen yogurt shop with multiple locations throughout San Diego County may not be able to re-open without any financial help.
KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon spoke with the owners of Sweet Things Frozen Yogurt, the Scornavacco family, at their downtown location within the Hilton San Diego Bay-Front Hotel with the details.
They told her that since the have not been able to open their door amid the coronavirus pandemic, they have began selling merchandise and started a Go Fund Me page to raise money in order to have the capital needed to reopen when the time comes. So far, they have raised over $23,000 of their $50,000 goal!
If you would like to donate, click here.