Sweet Things Frozen Yogurt may be forced to close without financial help





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A family owned frozen yogurt shop with multiple locations throughout San Diego County may not be able to re-open without any financial help.

KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon spoke with the owners of Sweet Things Frozen Yogurt, the Scornavacco family, at their downtown location within the Hilton San Diego Bay-Front Hotel with the details.

They told her that since the have not been able to open their door amid the coronavirus pandemic, they have began selling merchandise and started a Go Fund Me page to raise money in order to have the capital needed to reopen when the time comes. So far, they have raised over $23,000 of their $50,000 goal!

If you would like to donate, click here.

Thank you again to @KMcKinnonKUSI and the @KUSINews family for featuring us this morning on @KUSI_GMSD. We are so thankful to everyone for their kindness and support. #COVID19 #SanDiego #SupportSmall 👏🙏 https://t.co/xxZVLkZESc — Sweet Things Frozen Yogurt (@SweetThingsSD) May 19, 2020