Sweet Things Frozen Yogurt overcame COVID-19 restrictions and is back open for business

DOWNTOWN, SAN DIEGO (KUSI)- Sweet Things Frozen Yogurt was heavily impacted by COVID-19 restrictions. The family owned business is located in the Hilton Bay Front San Diego. Hotels were one of the first to close due to COVID-19 restrictions and one of the last to open, including Sweet Things.

KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon spoke with the Scornavacco family on Good Morning San Diego to talk about their reopening. Taylor Scornavacco says, “With no income for a very long time, we didn’t know if our family business would survive.” The Scornavacco family started a go-fund-me during the lockdowns to keep their families shop alive. Taylor added, “We’re more than just a frozen yogurt shop. We are a family business through and through. It’s good to be back working.”

Sweet Things Frozen Yogurt is now hiring and wants hard working people to join their Sweet Things Family.

Jake Scornavacco tells KUSI, “It’s great to see the Downtown San Diego area get back to normal. People are finally out living their lives and that helps our business so much”

Sweet Things is looking ahead to a brighter future as we get back to the old normal.