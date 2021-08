Sweetwater High School’s Ervin Hernandez named Coach of the Year





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – First year Head Coach Ervin Hernandez led the Sweetwater Red Devils to an undefeated 5-0 Season along with winning Metro-Pacific League, and has been named the Walter J. Zable Coach of the Year.

Coach Hernandez discussed the prestigious award with KUSI’s Paul Rudy on Good Morning San Diego.