Sweetwater school board creates “no credit” grade option





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Sweetwater School Board has created a new grade option to help students who have been impacted by the pandemic.

Manny Rubio from the Sweetwater Union High School District joined Good Morning San Diego to explain how the “no credit” system works.

Rubio says the grading style will give students a chance to make up the class later on, and will not be factored into a student’s grade point average.

The grade will be given to students who faced challenges including lack of internet or computer access.