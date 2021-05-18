Sweetwater School District now offering COVID-19 vaccines for students 12 and Up





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Sweetwater Union High School District announced Friday it has made vaccines available to all students 12 and older and staff who desire to be vaccinated.

Its first vaccination event for the new age cohort began Friday morning at EastLake Middle School and runs through 2 p.m. There will be more vaccination events at the districts’ schools this week.

“We are proud to be part of the effort to vaccinate the Sweetwater Community,” said Superintendent Moises Aguirre. “We are proud to have partnered with local stakeholders and have utilized our resources in efforts to ensure our students, staff, and their families have the opportunity to be vaccinated. Vaccination is the most critical safeguard we can take to prepare to fully reopen schools this fall.”

Students need written consent, or a parent present and a school or other ID to be vaccinated.

Signups are available on the Sweetwater District website at www.sweetwaterschools.org.