Sweetwater School District to fully reopen with in-person classes tomorrow

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Sweetwater Union High School District is set to reopen all its schools fully on Wednesday.

The reopening will include the first secondary school district to fully reopen in San Diego County.

Students may still elect to learn virtually and masks are still required as plexiglass and other barriers have been removed.

Dr. Moises G. Aguirre, Sweetwater District Superintendent, joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes on Good Evening San Diego to discuss the details of the reopening.