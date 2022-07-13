Sweetwater Union High School District approves funds for Castle Park High upgrades

CHULA VISTA (KUSI) – The Castle Park High community in Chula Vista could soon see some changes on campus.

This comes after months of pressure put on the Sweetwater Union High School District by parents and students.

Adrian Gomez, ASB Vice President of Castle Park High School, told Sardina “he still doesn’t understand how the school is operating with the current conditions after multiple complaints to the district.”

But finally they are on the agenda, and the funds were approved at a board meeting on Tuesday.

KUSI’s Teresa Sardina was live in Chula Vista with more on the latest.