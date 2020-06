Sweetwater Union High School District townhall meeting

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The sweetwater union high school district will host a town all meeting to discuss the 2020-2021 school year.

School officials are looking for input on potential schedules, health and safety protocols, plans for vulnerable students, virtual classes and preparing the schools for reopening.

The town hall is on June 18th from 4-5 p.n.