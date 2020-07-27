Sweetwater Union High School District update on reopening schools in the Fall





CHULA VISTA (KUSI) – During a virtual town hall recently, Sweetwater Union High School district leaders announced some important dates regarding the current reopening plan.

Students will start full-distance learning August 3. The district hopes it will be able to determine by September 21 whether the school year will continue with distance learning after fall break. By November 30, the district will determine if distance learning will continue into the spring semester, or if they will bring back 10% of its students.

“Who will be chosen based on the greatest need,” a board member said during the virtual meeting. “This will allow us the opportunity to perfect social distancing, the use of protective equipment, cleaning and disinfecting protocols and guarantee the safety of students and staff when larger numbers return.”

The district’s plan currently includes five stages beginning with full-time distance learning and gradually increasing to bring students back at percentages of 10, 20, 50 and eventually 100.

In the meantime, the district has a plan to make sure every student will have the ability to learn from home by next week. The district set up a device distribution event July 29 through 31 to make sure new students and those without laptops are ready for the school year.

Dr. Moises Aguirre Acting Superintendent of the Sweetwater Union High School District joined Good Morning San Diego to discuss reopening schools in his district as we continue to battle COVID-19.