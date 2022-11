Swimmer attacked by shark off 17th street in Del Mar





DEL MAR (KUSI) – A swimmer was attacked by a shark off 17th Street in Del Mar.

Del Mar Lifeguards have closed the ocean in the area to all swimmers.

The victim was taken to the emergency room for treatment. The injuries are not life threatening.

