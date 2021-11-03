“Swing with Santa” Golf Tournament with St. Madeleine Sophie’s Center

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On Friday, November 5, 2021, at 10:30 a.m., the community is invited to join SMSC at the Singing Hills Golf Resort Pine Glen 3-Par Executive Course at Sycuan for the organization’s 6th Annual “Swing with Santa” Golf Tournament. Participants can expect a day full of fun, opportunity drawings, games, a golf ball drop, food and drinks, and a visit from Santa!

For more information about the event you can visit their website: Swing with Santa