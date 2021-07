Swish Pro-Am: B.W.A 91, Team 619 63

Swish Pro-Am Tournament at Canyon Crest Academy featuring B.W.A and Team 619 going head to head.

B.W.A and Former Aztec standout Matt Mitchell finishes the night with 19 points.

Trey Pulliam hailing from Aztecs also goes on to have an impressive night notching 20 points.

B.W.A goes on to win this one 91-63.