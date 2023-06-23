Swish Pro-Am begins at Lincoln High School, local athletes shine all on one court throughout summer

It’s that time of year again, the 2023 Swish Pro-Am league kicking off this week at Lincoln High School.

Local basketball stars from college to the pros taking the court. Games taking place Thursdays and Sundays throughout the summer, a chance for athletes to stay in tune in the off season.

Hear from CSUSM alum Blake Seits, Kearny HS alum and current CSUSB Forward Robby Robinson who’s fresh off making history his past season with the Yotes, and Coronado HS alum and current USD guard Wayne Mckinney III.