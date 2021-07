Swish Pro-Am: Mt. Soledad 67, Goodall 63

Swish Pro-Am Tournament taking place at Canyon Crest Academy features an exciting matchup between Mt. Soledad taking and Goodall.

Mt. Soledad’s and soon to be Aztec Matt Bradley gets a bucket and puts points on the board.

Bradley goes on to lead the night with 27 points.

Mt. Soledad wins the tight matchup, 67-63.