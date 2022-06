Swish Pro-Am returns to San Diego for 4th year





It’s that time of year again, Swish Pro-Am is bringing all the preps, college hoopsters, and pros together under one roof.

The 6-week long Summer League kicks off this Thursday at La Jolla Country Day.

So bring your family for the free of charge games! Rosters are set to be stacked with talent.

Hear from co-founders Mike Howell and Kwuaku Amoaku on all the top-tier talent set to take the court.