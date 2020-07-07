Swish Pro-Am Summer Basketball League kicks off

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The San Diego-based Pro-Am basketball league kicks off July 7th.

High-caliber players from top Southern California colleges and high school programs, plus select-game appearances by pro players from NBA, G-League, European and other pro leagues around the world come together for a game-condition showcase for players, agents, scouts, coaches and fans.

However this year Swish Sports are adhering to federal, state and local rules during the COVID-19 pandemic. There will are no fans for this year’s Pro-Am Summer League.

All games will be live-streamed on Swish TV.

Founder / Co-Owner of San Diego Kings Basketbal, Abraham Muheize, joined Good Morning San Diego to discuss his involvement in the Pro-Am.