Switchfoot encouraging residents to donate to the Bro-Am Foundation

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The popular band “Switchfoot” is asking people to play their par to change the world.

The Switchfoot Bro-Am Foundation is dedicated to giving back to the local community, and are asking residents who have the ability to donate to celebrate Giving Tuesday.

Switchfoot’s Chad Butler and Drew Shirley joined KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries on Good Evening San Diego to explain what their foundation does in more detail.

To donate visit: www.broam.org