Switchfoot holds livestream performance on June 27

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Switchfoot will be headlining a livestream event on June 27 at 5pm. They hope to provide fans a way to remain able to enjoy live music while from the safety of their own homes, in light of the recent COVID-19 pandemic.

The digital event will be in benefit of at-risk kids in both the San Diego area and nationally. The livestream will be accessible until June 30 at Switchfoot.com.

For more information: https://switchfoot.com/collections/live-stream