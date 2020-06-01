Switchfoot set for Petco Park drive-in concert

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Switchfoot will headline the first drive-in concert in the history of Petco Park. 250 vehicles will fill the Lexus Lot Parking Lot at Petco Park for the 7 p.m. concert, which will be preceded by a noon concert featuring B-Side Players, SM Familia and Los Sleepwalkers that will also have a 250 vehicle limit and also follow social distancing guidelines.

The special charity sold out concert will benefit Feeding San Diego (https://feedingsandiego.org), the leading hunger-relief charity serving San Diego County.

Guitarist for Switchfoot, Drew Shirley, joined Good Morning San Diego to discuss the concert.