Switchfoot to hold annual BRO-AM benefit in virtual format

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Grammy-Award-winning San Diego rock band Switchfoot is going through with their annual BRO-AM Live Stream Benefit in a virtual format.

The funds raised will go to nonprofit organizations providing homeless services, help for disadvantaged youth, and those focusing on music, art, and surfing.

Tickets are sold for $10.99 and are available at switchfoot.com.

The event is streaming live on June 19 at 5 p.m. and is open to all ages.

Drummer for Switchfoot, Chad Butler, joined KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries for a discussion on the event.

To livestream the event, visit: https://www.broam.org/events/broam2021/livestream