Switchfoot to live stream concert from the USS Midway on May 27th

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Switchfoot has done live streams at Petco Park, on a hot air balloon, on the San Diego Bay on a Hornblower Boat and now they are doing one on the USS Midway.

Guitarist Drew Shirley joined Good Morning San Diego to discuss the concert. Shirley said his dad is a veteran and the stream honoring our military is very meaningful to him.

The concert is a “way to kick off Memorial Day weekend than a show honoring the troops from the deck of one of the most historic ships in our nation’s history,” according to band manager Jess Ohlsen.

It will be available on May 27th from 5 p.m. thru Tuesday, June 1st on the band’s website.