Switchfoot’s Bro-AM Beach Fest to be held at Moonlight Beach this weekend!

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Switchfoot’s Bro-AM Beach Fest is being held at Moonlight Beach this weekend!

On Good Morning San Diego, KUSI’s Lauren Phinney talked with Tim Foreman, the Bass player in Switchfoot, about their upcoming event.

“The foundation is dedicated to giving back to the San Diego community by heightening the profile of and providing grants to nonprofit organizations that provide services to homeless, at-risk and disadvantaged youth, with a special focus on programs related to music, art and surfing.”.

Beach Fest on 6/18/2022 (Saturday, June 18 7am-5pm)

Benefit Party on 6/24/2022 (Friday, June 24 5pm-10pm)

