Sycuan Band of the Kumeyaay Nation & San Diego Padres give away 1,000 Turkeys

NATIONAL CITY (KUSI) – The Sycuan Band of the Kumeyaay Nation in partnership with the San Diego Padres and National School District will be giving away 1,000 free turkeys to families on November 17.

The donation comes in advance of the Thanksgiving holiday as a way to give back to the local community.

Those receiving a turkey come from 10 public schools within the National School District, Preschool Center, Integrity Charter School, Sweetwater High School, National City Middle School and Granger Junior High School.

Padres Pitchers Joe Musgrove and Tim Hill joined members of the Sycuan Tribal Council in National City to distribute Turkeys to families in need.

KUSI’s Ed Lenderman was there to capture it all on Good Morning San Diego.