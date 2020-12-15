Sycuan Casino made a big donation to a local nonprofit called “Big Table San Diego”

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – More help is on the way to hospitality and restaurant workers thanks to Sycuan Casino who made a big donation to a local nonprofit called “Big Table San Diego” Tuesday morning.

Sycuan Tribal Chairman Cody Martinez presented a $150,000 donation to the organization in hopes that it will go along way.

Big Table launched in San Diego last year. It says the average Industry pay for a full-time employee is a little more than 28-thousand dollars.

Big Table comes alongside these hardworking individuals when they experience a temporary setback to offer support, encouragement, and hope.