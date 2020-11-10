Sycuan Casino & Resort celebrates 37 years in business

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Sycuan Casino & Resort is celebrating its 37th anniversary a little bit different this year due to COVID-19.

They are celebrating throughout the entire month of November with several casino promotions, food and drink specials, hotel packages and more.

Throughout the month we are giving away over $600,000 in Cash, FREEplay and Prizes, including giving away 2020 Dodge Challenger FT Coupe in Bingo.

Food and Drink specials: We have a $37 Three-Course Dinner special at Viewpoint Neighborhood Kitchen and a 37th Anniversary Hazy IPA brewed by Thorn Brewing.

They are also offering a Play and Stay Hotel Package that includes discounted room rates and food and beverage credit.