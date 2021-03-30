Sycuan Casino Resort reopens retreat pool and cabanas

EL CAJON (KUSI) – Sycuan Casino Resort opened its retreat pools and cabanas for their 2021 pool season today.

San Diego’s largest outdoor dining patio and the only poolside gaming venue is now awaiting visitors.

The pool and cabanas are open daily from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. for hotel guests.

Day passes are available for purchase online and onsite.

Get ready for a spacious pool deck with two pools, a swim-up bar, lazy river, hot tub, daybeds, cabanas, poolside gaming and a full-service Pool Bar & Grill.

General Manager and Spokesperson Rob Cinelli from Sycuan Casino Resort joined KUSI to discuss the reopening.