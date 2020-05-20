Sycuan Casino to reopen, three more casinos will follow this week

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Sycuan Casino will reopen in limited fashion Wednesday, becoming the second of five tribal casinos that will open its doors this week.

Viejas Casino and Resort reopened on Monday, Jamul Casino will reopen on Thursday and Valley View Casino & Hotel and Harrah’s Resort Southern California will reopen Friday.

Bingo and poker will remain closed as part of the phased reopening. Restaurants will operate for limited hours and gaming areas will require appropriate spacing between players and staff.

Tables games will be limited to a maximum of three players per table and every other slot machine will be turned off to further encourage space between players.

Patrons and staff will also be required to undergo temperature checks, wear masks at all times and practice physical distancing.

All five casinos are on tribal land, meaning they are not subject to the same state regulations that have limited most business operations in California.

San Diego County health officials reported 80 new COVID-19 cases and 11 additional deaths on Tuesday, raising the totals to 6,026 cases and 222 deaths.