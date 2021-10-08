Sycuan surprises owner of Rollin’ Roots Food Truck with $20,000 donation

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The San Diego community continues to show their support for a local business owner, Avonte Hartsfield.

Hartsfield owns the Rollin’ Roots vegan food truck, that he started amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Last week, Hartsfield’s truck was completely destroyed by arsonists, he felt he was the victim of a hate crime. This attack was just the latest and most destructive of many.

“The food truck was the main source of income for my business and it’s truly a devastating loss, we had bookings almost every single day for the next couple of months!” Chef Avonte Hartsfield, Rollin Root’s founder, wrote on his business’s Instagram page.

But the San Diego community came together, and donated tens of thousands of dollars to a GoFundMe campaign that was set up to help him recover. Over $80,000 has been raised, and that’s when Sycuan Resort & Casino stepped in to help.

Sycuan surprised Hartsfield with a $20,000 donation to achieve his goal of raising $100,000.

KUSI News spoke to Hartsfield to see what it means to get so much support from the community.

